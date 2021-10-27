Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 788 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Graco stock opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $80.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

