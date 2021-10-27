Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,780 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

