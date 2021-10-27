Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $147.96 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $131.03 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.74.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

