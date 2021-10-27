Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

