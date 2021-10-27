Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $281,000 Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,865 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $172.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.88. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 29,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total value of $5,121,827.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $145,637.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,367 shares of company stock valued at $9,006,480. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.61.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

