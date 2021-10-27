Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 488 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cognex by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cognex by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $86.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

