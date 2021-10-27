Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 206.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 637,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 429,297 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Capital Management Associates NY grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 5,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 204.1% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 200,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,557,000 after purchasing an additional 134,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $316.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $318.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.42.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,248 shares of company stock worth $56,363,377 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.89.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

