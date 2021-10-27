Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $172.13

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $172.13 and last traded at $171.42, with a volume of 5863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLAB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $749,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $761,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,245. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $1,891,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 59.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 132.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

