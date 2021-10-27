Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Silgan also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.69-0.79 EPS.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.75.

SLGN stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,194. Silgan has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silgan stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Silgan worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

