Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 price objective on shares of Sika and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sika has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Get Sika alerts:

OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $33.69 on Monday. Sika has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $36.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.