Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,741 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Signature Bank worth $15,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank stock opened at $307.93 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $317.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

SBNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.53.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.