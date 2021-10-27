Signata Market Capitalization Tops $8.35 Million (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One Signata coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Signata has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Signata has a market capitalization of $8.35 million and $116,725.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Signata

SATA is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,329,317 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

