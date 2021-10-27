SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.13

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.13 and traded as high as $9.55. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 140,488 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $36.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter.

In other SigmaTron International news, VP Gregory A. Fairhead sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $35,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Linda K. Frauendorfer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,055 shares of company stock valued at $270,443. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

