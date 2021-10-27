Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.36

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.36 and traded as low as C$19.65. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$19.65, with a volume of 77,152 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$730.82 million and a PE ratio of -11.43.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$163.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

