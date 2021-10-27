Short Interest in Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Rises By 841.7%

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 841.7% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,671,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SNRY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,384,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,569,023. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

