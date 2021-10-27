Short Interest in Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Rises By 841.7%

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 841.7% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,671,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SNRY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,384,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,569,023. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile
