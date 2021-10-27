Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Increases By 35,400.0%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, an increase of 35,400.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of mPhase Technologies stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 284,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. mPhase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

