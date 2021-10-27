Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Increases By 35,400.0%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, an increase of 35,400.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of mPhase Technologies stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 284,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. mPhase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26.
About mPhase Technologies
