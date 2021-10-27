Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Grows By 5,300.0%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 5,300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:PFD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 51,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,552. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $20.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 87,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 23.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

