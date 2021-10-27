Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Grows By 5,300.0%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 5,300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:PFD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 51,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,552. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $20.88.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.