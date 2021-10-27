Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Decreases By 87.5%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CZMWY traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.50. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 658. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.98 and its 200-day moving average is $197.57. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $235.50.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.