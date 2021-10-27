Short Interest in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Rises By 2,510.0%

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 2,510.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,727,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BRTX remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. 148,395,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,297,906. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
About BioRestorative Therapies
Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.