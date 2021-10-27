ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $775.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.97.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $676.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $634.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.85. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $693.47.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

