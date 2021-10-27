ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 33,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.97.

ServiceNow stock opened at $676.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.06 billion, a PE ratio of 805.62, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $693.47.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

