SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt lowered SEGRO to a hold rating and set a $16.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEGRO from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.35.

Shares of SEGXF stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.61. SEGRO has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $18.83.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

