Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Takes Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,016.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 237,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 216,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 245.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,010.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,485,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,665 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 969.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 225,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 204,163 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 971.2% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 7,108,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,877 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.36.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.02.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

