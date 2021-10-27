Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Acquires New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $266,947,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after buying an additional 358,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $302.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.55 and a 200-day moving average of $302.28. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $200.03 and a one year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.40.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

