Seaport Research Partners Lowers Pentair (NYSE:PNR) to Neutral

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Research Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

PNR has been the subject of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

NYSE PNR opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pentair by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

