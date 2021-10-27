Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. Seanergy Maritime reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $27.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.29 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHIP shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth $347,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHIP opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $162.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

