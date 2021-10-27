ScPrime 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $37,275.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $8.80 million and approximately $37,275.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,359,139 coins and its circulating supply is 38,675,528 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

