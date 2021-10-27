Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $15.90 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,793,000 after acquiring an additional 363,123 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after acquiring an additional 335,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,796,000 after acquiring an additional 243,911 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.67.

Shares of APD opened at $294.38 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

