Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) is Commodore Capital LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,096,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 665,024 shares during the quarter. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals comprises about 7.5% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Commodore Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals worth $21,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 78,575 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

NASDAQ STSA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,092. The stock has a market cap of $172.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 27,629 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $152,235.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 230,486 shares of company stock worth $1,158,287. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

