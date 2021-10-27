Saputo (TSE:SAP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.55

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$30.55 and last traded at C$30.56, with a volume of 73683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.77.

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Saputo to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Saputo to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.57 billion and a PE ratio of 23.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.58.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Saputo’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Saputo Company Profile (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

