Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.83

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as high as $3.10. Sappi shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 11,874 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.

About Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)

Sappi Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Southern Africa. Its products include dissolving wood pulp, printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, casting and release papers, biomaterials, and forestry.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.