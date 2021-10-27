Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €237.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €237.00 ($278.82) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($354.12) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €268.93 ($316.39).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded up €0.85 ($1.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €206.10 ($242.47). The company had a trading volume of 1,107,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.86. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The business’s 50-day moving average is €195.21 and its 200 day moving average is €210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.