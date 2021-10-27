SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Receives $675.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $675.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SALRF shares. Barclays initiated coverage on SalMar ASA in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Fearnley Fonds upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. DNB Markets raised SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS:SALRF remained flat at $$69.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37. SalMar ASA has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $71.80.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

