Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $54.63

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.63 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 49.10 ($0.64). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.66), with a volume of 55,744 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Safestyle UK in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.00 million and a P/E ratio of 20.20.

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

