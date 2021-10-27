Ryo Currency (RYO) 1-Day Volume Tops $7,264.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $7,264.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,932.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.69 or 0.06814077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.70 or 0.00310011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $559.71 or 0.00949755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00083014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.99 or 0.00442868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.69 or 0.00265882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00233540 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

