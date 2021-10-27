Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.80

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 34.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 212.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 28,234 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

