RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Brokerages expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to post $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.56 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Shares of RPM stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $88.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,127 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in RPM International by 35.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,963,000 after acquiring an additional 130,103 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $10,178,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in RPM International by 339.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 79,342 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $6,081,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

