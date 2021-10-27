RPC (NYSE:RES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPC had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RES traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,847. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 2.13. RPC has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 847,837 shares of company stock worth $3,511,726 over the last ninety days. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RPC stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 594.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RPC were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

