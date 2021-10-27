RPC (NYSE:RES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPC had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis.
RES traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,847. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 2.13. RPC has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82.
In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 847,837 shares of company stock worth $3,511,726 over the last ninety days. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.
RPC Company Profile
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
