Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NLLSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

Shares of Nel ASA stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. Nel ASA has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.