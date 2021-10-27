Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,060,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,185 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Yum China were worth $467,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perseverance Asset Management International purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $3,296,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Yum China by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,647,000 after acquiring an additional 427,621 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter worth about $67,116,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,406,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.