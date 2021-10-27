Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Position Increased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,934,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 439,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 2.5% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.21% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $297,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RY. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.31.

Royal Bank of Canada stock remained flat at $$107.06 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 19,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,250. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $108.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.56 and its 200-day moving average is $100.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

