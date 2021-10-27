Royal Bank of Canada Increases American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $195.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXP. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.65.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $180.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.26. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $69,958,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in American Express by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $12,109,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

