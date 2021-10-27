Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,376,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,792 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.20% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $529,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after buying an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,495,000 after buying an additional 893,913 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $235.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $165.02 and a 12 month high of $237.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

