Royal Bank of Canada Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$18.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.70.

PSK stock opened at C$16.11 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.88 and a twelve month high of C$16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 52.14.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

