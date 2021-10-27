Route One Investment Company L.P. Buys 220,050 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,672,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,050 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software comprises approximately 4.5% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Route One Investment Company L.P.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $188,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $146,794,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,524 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 165.2% in the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 104.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 920,055 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 127.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,002,000 after acquiring an additional 863,962 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

GWRE stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $124.30. 536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,342. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $854,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

