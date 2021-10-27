Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$62.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$69.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RCI.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a C$66.00 target price on Rogers Communications and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.79.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$56.31 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$53.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.59. The firm has a market cap of C$28.43 billion and a PE ratio of 17.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

