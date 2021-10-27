Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Robinhood Markets updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
HOOD stock traded down $4.11 on Wednesday, reaching $35.46. 1,602,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,280,004. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98.
HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.
