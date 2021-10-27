Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Robinhood Markets updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

HOOD stock traded down $4.11 on Wednesday, reaching $35.46. 1,602,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,280,004. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

In related news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.