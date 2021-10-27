Robert W. Baird Cuts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $376.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $394.00 to $376.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.37.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $331.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $353.68 and its 200-day moving average is $371.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

