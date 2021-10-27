Robert Holmes Swan Sells 20,000 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Holmes Swan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $78.50. 6,109,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,150,981. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 215,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

