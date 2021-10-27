Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TTP opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

